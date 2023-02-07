Tom Brady won't begin broadcasting career until 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tom Brady will become the lead analyst for Fox Sports during its NFL broadcasts, but he's sitting out the 2023 season.

Brady said Monday that he won't begin his broadcasting career until the fall of 2024.

"I want to be great at what I do," the recently retired NFL quarterback said during an appearance on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Brady elaborated on why he's taking the year off.

"Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at, you know, thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything," Brady said.

Brady said he's always wanted to be "fully committed" and "never wanted to let people down."

"I think my biggest motivator was that," he said.

Brady announced his retirement "for good" last week after 23 NFL seasons — his first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and winning seven Super Bowl rings.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all-time, Brady helped build a dynasty in New England, leading the Patriots to 17 AFC East Division titles, 13 conference championship games, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl victories — all of which are NFL records for a player and franchise — between 2001, when he supplanted former No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe as starting quarterback, and 2019.

Doug Mills/AP New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws as St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Jeff Zgonina (90) and safety Adam Archuleta (31) defend during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans.

Brady opted to leave for the sunshine of Tampa Bay in 2020 and made an immediate impact, leading the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. In doing so, the Bucs became the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The Buccaneers made the playoffs during each of Brady's three seasons with the team and won back-to-back NFC South Division titles in 2021 and 2022.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and was named the NFL's most valuable player in 2007, 2010 and in 2017.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has played in 10 of the last 20 Super Bowls and owns several of the NFL's career quarterback records, including passing yards (89,214), completions (7,753), touchdown passes (649) and games started (372).