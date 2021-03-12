Menu

Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension through 2022

New deal helps keep Super Bowl MVP, nucleus of team together
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Steve Luciano/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attempts to make a pass during the first half of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady throws during Super Bowl LV
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:06:59-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady isn't ready to call it quits in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has agreed to a contract extension with the team that will keep him there through the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN is reporting that it is a four-year contract extension that has three voidable years on the end of it, effectively making it a one-year extension.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move also frees up some salary cap space for the Buccaneers.

When he signed with the team before last season, Brady's original contract was a two-year deal.

But after Brady and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium last month, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht let it be known he'd like to keep the Super Bowl MVP around a little longer.

Brady, 43, has spoken about playing football beyond the age of 45. His new contract would cement that desire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the new deal will save the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year as they try to keep the nucleus of the team together.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right