Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension through 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady isn't ready to call it quits in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has agreed to a contract extension with the team that will keep him there through the 2022 season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN is reporting that it is a four-year contract extension that has three voidable years on the end of it, effectively making it a one-year extension.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move also frees up some salary cap space for the Buccaneers.

The #Bucs have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension for QB Tom Brady, sources say, one that gives the Super Bowl champs some cap room and locks Brady in 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2021

When he signed with the team before last season, Brady's original contract was a two-year deal.

But after Brady and the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium last month, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht let it be known he'd like to keep the Super Bowl MVP around a little longer.

Brady, 43, has spoken about playing football beyond the age of 45. His new contract would cement that desire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the new deal will save the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year as they try to keep the nucleus of the team together.