Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested on DUI, speeding charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee arrested Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing early Friday on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after the team returned from playing in Green Bay against the Packers.

According to the sheriff's office, a trooper stopped the 42-year-old's vehicle along Interstate 65 near Moores Lane, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville, around 2:30 a.m. after observing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Downing, the sheriff's office said.

Mark Humphrey/AP Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pulls on his helmet as he talks with offensive coordinator Todd Downing (second from right) in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Officials said during the stop, the trooper saw signs of the driver being impaired and could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Downing was then arrested and booked in the Williamson County Jail.

He bonded out Friday at 6:46 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office told USA Today.

The Titans defeated the Packers 27-17 Thursday in Wisconsin and returned back to Nashville after the win, the newspaper reported.