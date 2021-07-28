Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Tim Tebow opens Jaguars training camp as '1 of 90'

2007 Heisman Trophy winner looking to make NFL comeback as tight end
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow catches a pass during training camp Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow catches football during practice, May 27, 2021
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:15:45-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow is far from the spotlight at Jacksonville Jaguars practice. It's right where coach Urban Meyer wants the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Meyer calls Tebow "one of 90" trying to make the team.

Tebow opens training camp as Jacksonville's fourth- or fifth-string tight end.

It's not all that surprising given he's closing in on his 34th birthday, started playing the position five months ago and trying to return to the NFL after spending the previous five years in the New York Mets organization.

To make the team, Tebow might need to also be a core special teams player, a wildcat option in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and maybe even an emergency quarterback.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early morning July 28, 2021