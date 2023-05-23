Super Bowl LX awarded to Levi's Stadium, home of 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL owners approved the site at their spring meetings Monday.

This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area.

Bay Area Super Bowls

Game Date Location City AFC NFC SCORE XIX Jan. 20, 1985 Stanford Stadium Palo Alto Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers 16-38 50 Feb. 7, 2016 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers 24-10

Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara when Denver beat Carolina.

The 49ers won Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto when they beat Miami after the 1984 season.

The 2026 game will be Super Bowl LX.

The next Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.