Super Bowl LX awarded to Levi's Stadium, home of 49ers

2026 game will be third for Bay Area
Levi's Stadium during NFL divisional round playoff game, Jan. 22, 2023
Josie Lepe/AP
Fans at Levi's Stadium watch the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 10:02:40-04

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Super Bowl will return to the Bay Area in 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL owners approved the site at their spring meetings Monday.

This will be the third time for the big game in the Bay Area.

Bay Area Super Bowls

GameDateLocationCityAFCNFCSCORE
XIXJan. 20, 1985Stanford StadiumPalo AltoMiami DolphinsSan Francisco 49ers16-38
50Feb. 7, 2016Levi's StadiumSanta ClaraDenver BroncosCarolina Panthers24-10

Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara when Denver beat Carolina.

The 49ers won Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto when they beat Miami after the 1984 season.

The 2026 game will be Super Bowl LX.

The next Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

