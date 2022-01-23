Watch
Robbie Gould FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers

45-yard FG sends San Francisco to NFC championship game
Matt Ludtke/AP
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould makes the game-winning field goal as time expired during the NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10.
Posted at 11:45 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 23:48:56-05

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired on a field littered with snow flurries to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

The 49ers (12-7) continued their postseason hex on Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) or Los Angeles Rams (13-5).

Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 221 yards and dropped to 0-4 in career playoff matchups against the 49ers. San Francisco beat the Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game two seasons ago before losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

