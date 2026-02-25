Ray Lewis stands at Florida Capitol as grieving father, pushes for youth concussion protections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — NFL legend Ray Lewis joined lawmakers and other grieving families at the Florida Capitol on Wednesday to call for greater concussion awareness and stronger safety protections for young athletes.

Lewis and other advocates honored the families of Mac Parkman and Ray Lewis III — two student athletes whose deaths were linked to brain injuries from concussive contact.

Lewis, Mac's parents, and other speakers addressed the dangers of repeated head trauma, urging better education, safer protocols and informed consent so families understand the risks before their children participate in sports.

"What is it that we're not hearing? What is it that we're not saying? What is it that we're not doing? There's something that has to change, if not, our kids don't have a future," Lewis said.

Advocates stressed they are not trying to end sports, but want to make them safer — especially for children.

A bill filed this year, HB 563, that would warn parents about the risk of repeated head injuries has failed to get traction in the session's remaining weeks. Supporters have pledged to continue working to raise awareness and explore potential policy changes in the future.

