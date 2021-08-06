Notre Dame home opener moves to Peacock

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Notre Dame Football on NBC" won't be on NBC after all. At least not for the home opener.

NBC Sports and Notre Dame announced Wednesday that the Sept. 11 home opener against Toledo will instead air exclusively on the new Peacock streaming service.

It will mark the first time that a Notre Dame game is available exclusively to watch on a streaming service and the first time since 1990 that a Notre Dame home opener hasn't been broadcast on NBC.

NBC has been the exclusive broadcast partner for Notre Dame's home games since 1991, although in recent years some Fighting Irish home games have shifted to sister stations like the NBC Sports Network and USA.

Last year's home game against South Florida was moved to USA because of a conflict with the postponed U.S. Open.

NBC's first Notre Dame home game of the 2021 season will now be Sept. 18 against Purdue.

2021 Notre Dame Schedule on WPTV