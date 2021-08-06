Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Notre Dame home opener moves to Peacock

NBC has televised every Fighting Irish home opener since 1991
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Cashore/AP
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads his players out of the tunnel before a game against Syracuse, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame football team and head coach Brian Kelly run out of tunnel before 2020 game vs. Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium
Posted at 8:22 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 20:22:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Notre Dame Football on NBC" won't be on NBC after all. At least not for the home opener.

NBC Sports and Notre Dame announced Wednesday that the Sept. 11 home opener against Toledo will instead air exclusively on the new Peacock streaming service.

It will mark the first time that a Notre Dame game is available exclusively to watch on a streaming service and the first time since 1990 that a Notre Dame home opener hasn't been broadcast on NBC.

NBC has been the exclusive broadcast partner for Notre Dame's home games since 1991, although in recent years some Fighting Irish home games have shifted to sister stations like the NBC Sports Network and USA.

Last year's home game against South Florida was moved to USA because of a conflict with the postponed U.S. Open.

NBC's first Notre Dame home game of the 2021 season will now be Sept. 18 against Purdue.

2021 Notre Dame Schedule on WPTV

DateOpponentTime
Sept. 18Purdue2:30 p.m.
Oct. 2Cincinnati2:30 p.m.
Oct. 23Southern California7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30North Carolina7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6Navy3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20Georgia Tech2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of midday Aug. 5, 2021