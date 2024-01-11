NFL voiceover refers to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as 'Travis Swift'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Even the NFL is getting on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift craze.

In a new hype video previewing Saturday night's wild-card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, the NFL referred to Kansas City's star tight end as "Travis Swift."

"(The Dolphins) gave up a 108.3 rate to tight ends, seven touchdowns, only one pick, and now they take on Taylor Swift," the voiceover said in the video released Tuesday on the NFL's YouTube page.

Charlie Riedel/AP Taylor Swift wears a Santa hat with Travis Kelce's No. 87 on it during the first half of a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Also seen in the video are previous clips of Swift supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, including her secret handshake with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It remains to be seen whether Swift will be in attendance for Kelce's first playoff game since he started dating the pop star. Swift was spotted Wednesday night in New York with friend and actress Blake Lively.