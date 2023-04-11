Here's how much NFL Sunday Ticket will cost on YouTube TV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — YouTube TV has unveiled its pricing for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Fans of NFL teams no longer need a DirecTV subscription to watch out-of-market games after the NFL entered into a multi-year agreement with Google that grants YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime the exclusive rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Beginning Tuesday, YouTube TV is offering the NFL Sunday Ticket at a discounted price of $249 for current subscribers.

That's $100 off the full-season retail price of $349.

Fans who just want the NFL Sunday Ticket without a YouTube TV subscription can purchase the full-season package for $349 during the presale. The retail price increases to $449 after the presale offer ends.

A bundle package that includes the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone is available at a presale price of $389. That's also $100 off the retail price of $489.

Subscribers of the NFL Sunday Ticket will be able to watch out-of-market NFL games on any streaming device, including smartphones and tablets.

The presale offer ends June 6.