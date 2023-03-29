NFL players now allowed to wear No. 0 jerseys

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NFL players will soon be wearing zero.

League owners approved a proposal Tuesday to allow most players to wear jersey No. 0.

The Philadelphia Eagles proposed the change.

Under the new rule, all players other than offensive and defensive linemen can wear the No. 0.

South Florida native and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley is among the first to take advantage of the new rule. The team announced on social media Tuesday that Ridley will become the first Jaguars player to wear the No. 0.

Kickers and punters will also be allowed to wear any jersey number between Nos. 0-49 and 90-99. Previously, they could only wear Nos. 1-19.

College players have been allowed to wear the No. 0 since 2020.