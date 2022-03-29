Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

NFL owners approve overtime rule change in playoffs

New rule that guarantees each team gets ball takes effect this season
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws pass vs. Buffalo Bills in OT of divisional playoff game vs. Buffalo Bills, Jan. 23, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during overtime of an NFL divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws pass vs. Buffalo Bills in OT of divisional playoff game vs. Buffalo Bills, Jan. 23, 2022
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:02:00-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.

In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News