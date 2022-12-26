NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to Sunday night

Watch Now
Chargers-Rams game moves to late afternoon slot on CBS
Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 26, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The battle for Los Angeles on New Year's Day won't be a prime-time affair.

The NFL announced Sunday that the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, originally scheduled for NBC's "Sunday Night Football," has been moved to a late afternoon kickoff on CBS.

In its place on Sunday night will be the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal AFC North Division showdown.

The Ravens (10-5), who clinched a playoff berth Saturday, will likely need to win out to secure their first AFC North title.

Beating the Steelers (7-8) would also ensure that Pittsburgh finishes with a losing record for the first time since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007.

Baltimore defeated the Steelers 16-14 earlier this month with Tyler Huntley filling in at quarterback for an injured Lamar Jackson, who is not expected to play Sunday.

