NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend

New schedule means NFL will play 2 games Saturday, 3 Sunday, 1 Monday
NEW YORK — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend.

The league announced Friday it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning this season.

The NFL added a third wild-card team in each conference last season and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs.

The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday night.

Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.

