Lions at Packers to be played Sunday night in NFL regular-season finale

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be the Lions and Packers with a possible playoff spot on the line for the final "Sunday Night Football" and NFL game of the regular season.

The NFL announced Monday that next weekend's Detroit at Green Bay game will be under the lights at Lambeau Field.

Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives.

The Lions have won seven of their last nine games after Sunday's 41-10 victory in their home finale against the Chicago Bears. Detroit improved to 8-8 after a 1-6 start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Packers have won four consecutive games and are also at .500 headed into the final week of the regular season.

For Detroit to make the playoffs, the Lions will need to beat Green Bay and hope for some help from the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle Seahawks own the tiebreaker over the Lions for the final NFC playoff spot, but if Detroit can win and the Rams can beat the Seahawks in Seattle, the Lions would punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) dances after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the first half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit.

The Lions haven't won a playoff game since January 1992.

Green Bay will be playing for a wild-card spot after failing to win the NFC North Division for the first time since 2018.

The Lions defeated Green Bay 15-9 at Ford Field in November.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. Sunday on WPTV.