Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots for 33-26 victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter, to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins in a clutch performance the Vikings needed against a formidable defense to bounce back from a blowout loss against Dallas.

The Vikings are 9-2. The Patriots are 6-5.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.