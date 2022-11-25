Watch Now
SportsFootball

Actions

Kirk Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots for 33-26 victory

Justin Jefferson's 139 yards, TD helps Minnesota defeat New England
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins looks to pass vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 24, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins looks to pass vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 24, 2022
Posted at 12:02 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 00:02:53-05

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter, to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins in a clutch performance the Vikings needed against a formidable defense to bounce back from a blowout loss against Dallas.

The Vikings are 9-2. The Patriots are 6-5.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!