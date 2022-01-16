Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Josh Allen-led Bills pound Patriots 47-17 in playoffs

Buffalo QB sets franchise record by throwing 5 TD passes
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Joshua Bessex/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen celebrates TD pass vs. New England Patriots in wild-card playoff, Jan. 12, 2022
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 23:42:32-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen set a franchise record by throwing five touchdowns passes and the Buffalo Bills showed who's king of the AFC East Division with a 47-17 throttling of the New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.

Dawson Knox caught two touchdown passes and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half.

Buffalo scored on all seven possessions of the game, which didn't end with a kneeldown.

The Bills defeated New England for the second time in three weeks and rebounded from a 14-10 home loss to the Patriots on Dec. 6.

The game was the fourth-coldest in Bills history with game-time temperature of 7 degrees.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)