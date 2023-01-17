Jaguars to face Chiefs in AFC divisional playoff game on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second Saturday in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to keep their winning streak alive in front of a WPTV audience.

Fresh off their improbable playoff victory at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and had last weekend off, but they, like plenty of others, surely took notice of Jacksonville's impressive come-from-behind win against the Chargers.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half – including three in the first quarter – as Jacksonville fell behind 27-0, but it was a tale of two halves for the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick, who threw four touchdowns to lead the rally.

John Raoux/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tries to throw a pass under pressure by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy during the fourth quarter of a wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville's 31-30 victory was the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history.

The remarkable turnaround, from worst team in the NFL a season ago to AFC South Division champions, has much to do with the man on the headsets. Head coach Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win, took over this season and has made gutsy play calls to put the Jaguars in position to be successful.

Pederson is a former quarterback who spent much of his career as a backup to NFL legends like Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins and Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers. He also got his first NFL coaching job under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who was his position coach in Green Bay when the Packers won a Super Bowl.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid greets Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, right, after their NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Both teams are riding winning streaks entering the game. The Jaguars have won six in a row, while the Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have reeled off five straight to end the regular season.

Jacksonville lost to the Chiefs 27-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in November, falling to 3-7 on the season. But the Jaguars are 7-1 since that game, when Lawrence was 29-of-40 for 259 yards with two touchdowns.

Lawrence is undefeated on Saturdays in his career, having never lost on a Saturday in high school, college or the NFL. But this will arguably be the biggest Saturday game of his life.

Complete NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs | 4:30 p.m. | WPTV

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles | 8 p.m. | Fox

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills | 3 p.m. | CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers | 6:30 p.m. | Fox