Hurricanes, Dolphins prepare to share spotlight on 'Black Friday'

College football lineup includes Miami at Boston College; Dolphins visit Jets for NFL's first 'Black Friday' game
Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. will try to help his team win at Boston College, while Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will seek to rack up more catches at the New York Jets. Both teams will play on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 24, 2023
For the first time ever, the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins will share the spotlight on "Black Friday."

Fans of both teams can kick back and enjoy a football doubleheader, beginning with the Hurricanes when they take the field at Boston College in their regular-season finale.

Then the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets in the NFL's very first "Black Friday" game.

Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles
Time: Noon
TV: ABC

The Hurricanes (6-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) are playing for bowl position and to ensure themselves of a winning season.

To do so, they'll have to beat the improved Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC), who have dropped their last two games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh after a five-game winning streak.

Conversely, the Hurricanes have lost three in a row amid inconsistent quarterback play. Tyler Van Dyke, who was the 2021 ACC rookie of the year, was benched for their rivalry game at Florida State in favor of true freshman Emory Williams, only to reclaim the starting job after Williams suffered a season-ending injury late in the game.

Van Dyke, who has another season of eligibility, has thrown 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Consider the Boston College game an audition for a potential suitor looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke passes vs. Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Mason Reiger in first half, Nov. 18, 2023
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against Louisville defensive lineman Mason Reiger during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The fact that the Hurricanes are facing Boston College on this particular Friday is notable. The 1984 "Hail Flutie" game was also played on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Expect frigid temperatures during the game. It's forecast to be 40 degrees at kickoff.

The Hurricanes lost 27-14 when they last visited Alumni Stadium in 2018.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video

The Dolphins (7-3) will participate in their fifth Friday game in franchise history, although it's the first on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Their last Friday game was Dec. 16, 1983, when the Dolphins defeated the Jets 34-14 at the old Orange Bowl.

Before the season began, there was a thought that this might be a pivotal game in determining the AFC East Division champion. But that was before the Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the first series of their season opener.

Instead, the Jets (4-6) have already moved on from backup Zach Wilson, who was benched this week to make way for Tim Boyle. The journeyman signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He's also spent time on the rosters of the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears before joining the Jets earlier this year.

New York Jets QB Tim Boyle runs with football at Buffalo Bills, Nov. 19, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Boyle was released before the season began, spent time on the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in September. He replaced Wilson late in the third quarter of the Jets' 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, completing 7 of 14 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are in sole possession of first place in the division and are in contention for the top seed in the AFC.

The AFC East rivals will meet again Dec. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium.

