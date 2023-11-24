Hurricanes, Dolphins prepare to share spotlight on 'Black Friday'

For the first time ever, the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins will share the spotlight on "Black Friday."

Fans of both teams can kick back and enjoy a football doubleheader, beginning with the Hurricanes when they take the field at Boston College in their regular-season finale.

Then the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets in the NFL's very first "Black Friday" game.

Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles

Time: Noon

TV: ABC

The Hurricanes (6-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) are playing for bowl position and to ensure themselves of a winning season.

To do so, they'll have to beat the improved Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC), who have dropped their last two games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh after a five-game winning streak.

Conversely, the Hurricanes have lost three in a row amid inconsistent quarterback play. Tyler Van Dyke, who was the 2021 ACC rookie of the year, was benched for their rivalry game at Florida State in favor of true freshman Emory Williams, only to reclaim the starting job after Williams suffered a season-ending injury late in the game.

Van Dyke, who has another season of eligibility, has thrown 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Consider the Boston College game an audition for a potential suitor looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke passes against Louisville defensive lineman Mason Reiger during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The fact that the Hurricanes are facing Boston College on this particular Friday is notable. The 1984 "Hail Flutie" game was also played on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Expect frigid temperatures during the game. It's forecast to be 40 degrees at kickoff.

The Hurricanes lost 27-14 when they last visited Alumni Stadium in 2018.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

The Dolphins (7-3) will participate in their fifth Friday game in franchise history, although it's the first on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Their last Friday game was Dec. 16, 1983, when the Dolphins defeated the Jets 34-14 at the old Orange Bowl.

Before the season began, there was a thought that this might be a pivotal game in determining the AFC East Division champion. But that was before the Jets lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the first series of their season opener.

Instead, the Jets (4-6) have already moved on from backup Zach Wilson, who was benched this week to make way for Tim Boyle. The journeyman signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He's also spent time on the rosters of the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears before joining the Jets earlier this year.

Adrian Kraus/AP New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle runs with the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Boyle was released before the season began, spent time on the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in September. He replaced Wilson late in the third quarter of the Jets' 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, completing 7 of 14 passes for 33 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are in sole possession of first place in the division and are in contention for the top seed in the AFC.

The AFC East rivals will meet again Dec. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Full Slate of 'Black Friday' Football Games

Iowa at Nebraska | Noon | CBS

Miami at Boston College | Noon | ABC

Memphis at Temple | Noon | ESPN

Ohio at Akron | Noon | CBS Sports

TCU at Oklahoma | Noon | WFLX Fox 29

Toledo at Central Michigan | Noon | ESPNU

Dolphins at Jets | 3 p.m. | Amazon Prime Video

Utah State at New Mexico | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

UTSA at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Air Force at Boise State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Missouri at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | CBS

Penn State vs. Michigan State in Detroit | 7:30 p.m. | WPTV

Texas Tech at Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Oregon State at Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | WFLX Fox 29