Former Palm Beach State basketball player Sammis Reyes signs with Washington Football Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sammis Reyes, a former college basketball player-turned-tight end, signed a contract Tuesday with the Washington Football Team.

Reyes is the latest college basketball player to transition to the NFL without having played football in college.

We have signed TE Sammis Reyes! — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 13, 2021

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Chilean-born Reyes spent his high school years playing basketball in Broward County. He also spent a semester at Palm Beach State College, helping his team to a 24-8 record and a state semifinal appearance before going on to play at Tulane.

Reyes had been training at IMG Academy in Florida as part of the International Pathway Program. He caught the attention of Washington scouts during a recent pro day at the University of Florida.

He told the South Florida SunSentinel that his childhood dream was to play in the NBA.

If he makes the final 53-man roster, Reyes would join the likes of Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates as former Division I college basketball players who played tight end in the NFL.