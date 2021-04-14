Watch
Former Palm Beach State basketball player Sammis Reyes signs with Washington Football Team

Chilean-born athlete who played high school basketball in Broward County looks to make transition to NFL tight end
John Minchillo/AP
Tulane's Sammis Reyes battles for a rebound against Cincinnati's Nysier Brooks in the second half of a game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 92-56.
Tulane Green Wave basketball player Sammis Reyes vs. Cincinnati Bearcats in 2017
Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 22:31:29-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sammis Reyes, a former college basketball player-turned-tight end, signed a contract Tuesday with the Washington Football Team.

Reyes is the latest college basketball player to transition to the NFL without having played football in college.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Chilean-born Reyes spent his high school years playing basketball in Broward County. He also spent a semester at Palm Beach State College, helping his team to a 24-8 record and a state semifinal appearance before going on to play at Tulane.

Reyes had been training at IMG Academy in Florida as part of the International Pathway Program. He caught the attention of Washington scouts during a recent pro day at the University of Florida.

He told the South Florida SunSentinel that his childhood dream was to play in the NBA.

If he makes the final 53-man roster, Reyes would join the likes of Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates as former Division I college basketball players who played tight end in the NFL.

