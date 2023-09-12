Watch Now
SportsFootball

Actions

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams dies after construction accident

Williams, 36, spent 4 of his 5 NFL seasons with Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams points after catching TD, Sept. 29, 2013
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Brian Blanco/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams celebrates after catching a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Glennon during the first quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams points after catching TD, Sept. 29, 2013
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 14:09:14-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died a week after he was seriously injured in a construction accident.

Williams, 36, died Tuesday morning, his agent Hadley Engelhard told ESPN.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver had been in intensive care at a Tampa hospital since last week after a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams enters field before game, Dec. 19, 2010
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams enters the field for the start of the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Tampa, Fla.

Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter, told the Tampa Bay Times that he was breathing on his own after being taken off life support Thursday.

Williams was a 2010 fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers before being traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014.

"We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7