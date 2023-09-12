Former Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams dies after construction accident

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams has died a week after he was seriously injured in a construction accident.

Williams, 36, died Tuesday morning, his agent Hadley Engelhard told ESPN.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver had been in intensive care at a Tampa hospital since last week after a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

Margaret Bowles/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams enters the field for the start of the game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Tampa, Fla.

Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter, told the Tampa Bay Times that he was breathing on his own after being taken off life support Thursday.

Williams was a 2010 fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers before being traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014.

"We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

Williams finished his career with 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns.