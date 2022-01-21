Florida teen starts petition to move Super Bowl LVI to Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida teenager has started a petition to move Super Bowl LVI to a Saturday.

The Super Bowl has always been played on a Sunday, but Frank Ruggeri, 18, of Palm Bay, hopes that will soon change.

Ruggeri told NewsNation's "Morning in America" that he created the petition on Change.org because of the millions of people who will miss work the day after the Super Bowl.

"I said, why not just change the Super Bowl to Saturday?" he recalled. "I wish that would be the case, you know. That would be cool."

The petition states that the NFL will stand to make more money staging its championship game on a Saturday because more people will be able to watch and attend the game. It also suggests that more children will be able to watch the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the East Coast.

Sundays have long been the traditional day on which NFL games are played, much like Fridays are traditionally reserved for high school football and Saturdays are for college football. But with the growth of streaming services and the addition of Monday night and Thursday night games, as well as more Saturday games later in the season, moving the Super Bowl to a Saturday wouldn't seem like a stretch.

Rick Osentoski/AP The NFL logo is shown on the field during a game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.

This year's Super Bowl takes place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game can be seen on WPTV.

Ruggeri's petition had garnered more than 84,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

The petition is specific to Super Bowl LVI, which isn't likely considering it's less than a month away. But the NFL could be inspired to act on future games, provided all 32 owners decided it was in the best interest of the league.