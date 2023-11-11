Ex-NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden, 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A crash at a red light killed six people including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden in downtown Houston early Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300, apparently "going very fast, high velocity," ran the red light and collided with an SUV, Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said.

Hayden's former University of Houston teammates Zach McMillian and Ralph Oragwu also died in the crash, the school confirmed. And former player Jeffery Lewis was injured but recovering, the schools said.

Hayden, 33, was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he played in eight seasons through 2020 for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.

He played for the Jaguars from 2018-20.

In 2012, he survived and later recovered from a near-death tear to a major vein by his heart after he and a Houston teammate collided during practice, requiring emergency surgery.

Five men and one woman died, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Those killed included the driver of the Chrysler and a man who appeared to be homeless, Howard said.

Four people were taken to the hospital and two of them died, Howard said, while one female passenger was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed a male passenger from the SUV at the hospital. Investigators were working to identify the driver of the SUV, Howard said.

