Zach Thomas overlooked for Pro Football Hall of Fame again

Another year brings yet another omission for Zach Thomas, who won't get his bust in Canton, Ohio — at least not in 2022.

Thomas, who played the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, was not among the 15 modern-era finalists selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Instead, players like Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli and Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler were announced Thursday as the newest members to be enshrined in Canton.

A total of six players, along with former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil and the first on-field official ever enshrined, comprise the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022.

This is the third consecutive year that Thomas has been passed over.

The 1996 fifth-round draft pick from Texas Tech beat out veteran middle linebacker Jack Del Rio — two years removed from a Pro Bowl season — as a rookie in training camp and went on to start all 16 games for the Dolphins. His emergence signaled the end of Del Rio's playing career.

Lynne Sladky/AP Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas speaks during halftime of a game against the St. Louis Rams as he and former teammate Jason Taylor were inducted into the team's honor roll, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas recorded 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

After being released by the Dolphins in 2008, Thomas spent his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a one-day contract with Miami in 2010 to retire as a Dolphin.

Thomas was inducted into the team's honor roll, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the franchise, in 2012.