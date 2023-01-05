Zach Thomas named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame for 4th straight year

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Will this finally be the year former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas is enshrined in Canton, Ohio?

Thomas, who played the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, was among the 15 modern-era finalists selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration for the class of 2023, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Tonight, Zach Thomas is a Finalist for the Class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/l5zZkVLhBp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2023

The 1996 fifth-round draft pick from Texas Tech beat out veteran middle linebacker Jack Del Rio — two years removed from a Pro Bowl season — as a rookie in training camp and went on to start all 16 games for the Dolphins. His emergence signaled the end of Del Rio's playing career.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas recorded 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

Stephan Savoia/AP New England Patriots running back Corey Dillon rushes past Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas as he picks up a first down during the second quarter of a game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006, in Foxborough, Mass.

After being released by the Dolphins in 2008, Thomas spent his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a one-day contract with Miami in 2010 to retire as a Dolphin.

Thomas was inducted into the team's honor roll, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the franchise, in 2012.

He joins former wide receiver Torry Holt and former running back Reggie Wayne as the only other four-time finalists for the Hall of Fame. Thomas has been a finalist each year since 2020.

Three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility are defensive end Dwight Freeney, cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

Other finalists include a pair of former Miami Hurricanes – Riviera Beach native Devin Hester and Andre Johnson.

The class of 2023 will be announced next month before the Super Bowl.