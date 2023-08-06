Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

During Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, Zach Thomas thanks fans of AFC East foes who 'threw things' at him

5-time All-Pro linebacker presented by former coach Jimmy Johnson
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas poses with bust during enshrinement ceremony at Pro Football Hall of Fame, Aug. 5, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Dermer/AP
Former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas poses with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. Thomas spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas poses with bust during enshrinement ceremony at Pro Football Hall of Fame, Aug. 5, 2023
Posted at 9:39 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 21:39:53-04

CANTON, Ohio — Zach Thomas was among nine members of the class of 2023 enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a four-hour ceremony Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Thomas, the five-time All-Pro linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, kicked off the speeches.

The 5-foot-11 Thomas, only the third linebacker under 6 feet to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, thanked everyone from Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson and former teammates Dan Marino and Jason Taylor to Bills, Jets and Patriots fans who "screamed" and "threw things" at him. He choked up when he mentioned fellow Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, who committed suicide in 2012.

"When I was 2 years old, I was run over by a pickup truck," Thomas said. "And you know what saved me that day? Dirt. If it was concrete or pavement, I wouldn't be here right now. My life has taken a lot of dirt roads to get here."

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas and head coach Jimmy Johnson unveil bust during enshrinement at Pro Football Hall of Fame, Aug. 5, 2023
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas and his former coach Jimmy Johnson unveil his bust during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio.

Thomas was presented by Johnson, who drafted the undersized linebacker in the fifth round in 1996.

"I've drafted, recruited and coached 17 Hall of Fame players," Johnson said. "Of all those players, Zach was the hardest working."

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7