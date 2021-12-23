Watch
Xavien Howard named Pro Bowl starter

NFL's career interceptions leader since 2016 to represent Dolphins for 3rd time
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs on the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Dec 23, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Xavien Howard is going back to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday night that the Dolphins cornerback has been selected as a starter for the AFC team.

It is the third Pro Bowl selection of Howard's career and his second consecutive honor.

Howard was also selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

The sixth-year player has 40 tackles (31 solo), four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown this season.

His 14 passes defended are tied for fourth in the NFL while his four interceptions are tied for ninth.

Howard's 26 career interceptions are the most by any player since he entered the NFL in 2016.

