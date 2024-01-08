Watch Now
Who will Miami Dolphins play during 2024 season?

Jaguars, 49ers among opponents scheduled to visit Hard Rock Stadium in 2024
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts game-sealing pass in end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tre Tucker, Nov. 19, 2023
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts a game-sealing pass in the end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker during the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 20-13.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts game-sealing pass in end zone intended for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tre Tucker, Nov. 19, 2023
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 13:08:07-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Now that the 2023 NFL regular season has concluded, the Miami Dolphins know which opponents they'll face during the 2024 season.

As always, the Dolphins will play their three AFC East Division rivals (Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets) twice, with each team hosting the other.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scores TD vs. New York Jets during first half, Dec. 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scores a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins will also play the AFC South and NFC West as crossover divisions.

Because the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East behind the Bills, Miami will play the second-place team in the AFC West (Las Vegas Raiders) and AFC North (Cleveland Browns).

The Green Bay Packers will host Miami as the non-conference opponent from the NFC North.

In addition to the Bills, Patriots and Jets, the Dolphins will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. They'll travel to the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Browns and Packers next season.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert scores TD in fourth quarter vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 11, 2023
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Game dates will be set by the NFL later this year.

It's possible one of Miami's games could be moved to Brazil, where the Dolphins own the NFL's international rights.

