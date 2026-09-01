Who will lead the Miami Dolphins? Captains to be determined this week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are less than two weeks away from opening the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders, and as the team prepares for the year ahead, leadership is already becoming a key focus.

With the Dolphins entering the season with the youngest roster in the NFL, player development will be at the core. The team will also rely on its veterans and emerging leaders to help guide the roster through the highs and lows of the season.

WATCH BELOW: Who will be the Dolphins' captains this season?

Who will be the Dolphins' captains this season?

Head coach Jeff Hafley said players will have a voice in determining who takes on the role of team captain.

"Certainly starting with the players. I think it's important that they have a vote, and who they believe the captains should be and I'm excited to see that," Hafley said.

The team is scheduled to vote on its captains Thursday.

"I think there's a couple of candidates that really deserve it, so I'm excited to see who our players think they are," Hafley said.

Achane Interested in Captain Role

Running back De'Von Achane said he would welcome the opportunity to serve as a captain.

"Who doesn't want to be a captain?" Achane said. "You get in the game day, you got to sit on your chest, and I feel like I could be a great leader. I could be a great captain for this team. And I mean, if I get that vote, then I'm happy with that."

Achane also emphasized that leadership won't fall on one player.

"I'm going to say all of us. It ain't just going to be just one person," Achane said. "We might have a couple of captains, but it's not just going to be us up there, out there on that field as well."

Eleanor Sheahan

Quarterback Depth Also Taking Shape

While the captain vote will help determine the team's leadership structure, the Dolphins are also building depth at quarterback.

Malik Willis is currently leading the quarterback group, followed by newly acquired backup Kyle McCord. McCord joined Miami this week after coming over from Green Bay.

Brady Cook is also part of the quarterback room as the team's third-string option. Cook previously played for the New York Jets and at the University of Missouri. He started four games for the Jets last season.

Hafley said McCord was acquired with the intention of serving as the backup and praised his training camp, while also noting the value Cook brings to the team.

"I thought (McCord) had a really good training camp. I also know Cook is not just going to go away," Hafley said. "I mean, he's played in the league. I played against him in college. I have a lot of respect for him, and I'm glad he's on our team as well."

Achane said he has already noticed the quarterbacks picking things up quickly.

"When you play that position, I mean, they're pretty smart. I feel like they can learn to fly," Achane said.

The quarterbacks got reps during Tuesday's practice as they continued adjusting to the Dolphins' system — and to the Miami heat.

The Dolphins will vote on their team captains later this week as they continue preparations for their regular-season opener against the Raiders.