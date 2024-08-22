WATCH ON WPTV: Miami Dolphins take on Tampa Bay Bucs in preseason action

TAMPA, Fla. — WPTV is your local home for the Miami Dolphins, and the team will square off against cross-state rival, the Tampa Bay Bucceneers, in preseason action Friday night!

Our pregame coverage of "Dolphins Gameday" starts at 7 p.m.

Then stick around to watch the game on WPTV at 7:30 p.m. The Dolphins' announcers will be calling the game.

Doug Murray/AP A Miami Dolphins helmet is placed on the field before an NFL pre-season football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Miami Dolphins

And after the action, WPTV's postgame coverage continues, followed by WPTV News at 11 p.m.

The Dolphins are 2-0 this preseason.