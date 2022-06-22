WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's received death threats since comparing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to his former teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill made the revelation on the sophomore episode of his new podcast, "It Needed to Be Said," which was released Tuesday night.

"On every social media account I own, I got death threats," he said.

Hill has received plenty of national criticism from sports pundits for saying Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than the 2018 NFL MVP.

"I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason," Hill said in the latest episode. "They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion."

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes part in drills at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hill went on to say that everyone knows Mahomes "is great."

"We know that," Hill said. "You know, but, right now, like, I'm going into a new season with a new quarterback who's trying to head in the same direction as Patrick, you know, and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship, you know."

🚨The second episode of “It Needed To Be Said” ‘Get it off your chest edition’ is now live on ALL platforms.



Thanks to everyone who has supported our show. We had a lot to say! Tune in to the hottest show in the game 🔥🔥



🎙 @cheetah X @AttyJu #ItNeededToBeSaid pic.twitter.com/PhuOrbr1OI — It Needed To Be Said (@cheetah_podcast) June 21, 2022

In the debut episode of Hill's podcast, the six-time Pro Bowl player claimed Tagovailoa was more accurate than Mahomes. Hill also said he didn't get the ball enough and wasn't used properly in Kansas City, even though he caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Mahomes told reporters he was "surprised a little" by Hill's comments but said he still loves Hill and believed it "had something to do with getting his podcast some stuff and getting it rolling."

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during overtime of an NFL divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36.

Since Mahomes' arrival in Kansas City in 2017, the Chiefs have won a Super Bowl, played for another and been to four consecutive AFC title games.

Tagovailoa, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has yet to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs.

Hill said he believes Tagovailoa is "also great, in my opinion."

"He just doesn't have the accolades of yet," Hill said.