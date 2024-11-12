Watch Now
Tyreek Hill makes key TD catch, Dolphins hold off the Rams 23-15 to snap 3-game skid

Miami defense doesn't allow a touchdown
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left, celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LOS ANGELES — The Miami Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak with a gritty 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyreek Hill caught a short touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa while playing through a wrist injury, and rookie Malik Washington rushed 18 yards for his first NFL touchdown on the opening possession of a much-needed turnaround game for the beleaguered Dolphins.

Matthew Stafford passed for 293 yards and rookie Joshua Karty made five field goals for the Rams, whose three-game winning streak ended with a dramatic offensive regression.

The Rams failed to score a TD for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay's eight seasons.

