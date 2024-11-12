Tyreek Hill makes key TD catch, Dolphins hold off the Rams 23-15 to snap 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES — The Miami Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak with a gritty 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyreek Hill caught a short touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa while playing through a wrist injury, and rookie Malik Washington rushed 18 yards for his first NFL touchdown on the opening possession of a much-needed turnaround game for the beleaguered Dolphins.

Matthew Stafford passed for 293 yards and rookie Joshua Karty made five field goals for the Rams, whose three-game winning streak ended with a dramatic offensive regression.

The Rams failed to score a TD for only the eighth time in coach Sean McVay's eight seasons.