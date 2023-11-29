Tyreek Hill's cameraman has game credentials revoked after backflip celebration

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The cameraman who recorded Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's backflip celebration after a touchdown earlier this season has had his game credentials revoked.

"We can confirm that the league pulled his gameday credentials for this season," the NFL told NBC Sports on Wednesday.

Kevin Fitzgibbons, who is a student at the University of Miami, posted a video on social media Tuesday night that claims the NFL suspended him for his participation in the stunt during the Oct. 15 home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzgibbons said the NFL has suspended him for the remainder of the season "and possibly for good."

After Hill crossed the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown catch, the seven-time Pro Bowl player spotted Fitzgibbons recording the score with his cellphone. Hill then grabbed the phone and recorded himself doing a celebratory backflip.

"I seen the camera and I just took it from him," Hill told reporters after the 42-21 win.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks about his touchdown celebration after a game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Panthers 42- 21.

Hill, who referred to Fitzgibbons as "my boy," was not fined by the NFL, but the Dolphins received a 15-yard penalty because of it.

Fitzgibbons said the NFL told him whether it was planned or not, he "still had to be disciplined" and "shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play."

Despite the outcome, Fitzgibbons called it one of the best moments of his life.

"This was the greatest job in the world and I never took a day for granted," he said.