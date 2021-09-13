Watch
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass, Xavien Howard fumble recovery help Dolphins defeat Patriots

Miami wins second straight against New England
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Winslow Townson/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes while pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa passes at New England Patriots in 2021
Posted at 9:15 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 21:18:33-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter and Xavien Howard recovered a fumble in the fourth to help the Miami Dolphins hold on for a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots.

It was Miami's second straight win over the Patriots.

Tagovailoa also led the Dolphins to a win in the second meeting between the teams last season. Tagovailoa finished 16 of 27 for 202 yards, a touchdown and one interception.

Miami's win spoiled the debut of New England's Mac Jones, who became the first rookie quarterback to start for the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones looks to pass vs. Miami Dolphins in 2021
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to pass during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Jones was 29 of 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)