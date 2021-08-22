Watch
Tua Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins' 37-17 win over Falcons

Dolphins top pick Jaylen Waddle avoids serious injury early in preseason game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass the football during the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 22:30:33-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and one touchdown in one half and the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 Saturday night.

The Falcons rested their starters while the Dolphins' first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 draft, avoided a serious injury during the team's opening drive.

Miami's first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) after Gaskin scored a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sam Eguavoen had four sacks for Miami, including one in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

