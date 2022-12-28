Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Tua Tagovailoa out with concussion; Teddy Bridgewater to start at Patriots

Dolphins fighting for playoff spot
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater (5) and Tua Tagovailoa (1) talk on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater (5) and Tua Tagovailoa (1) talk on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater (5) and Tua Tagovailoa (1) talk on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 12:50:44-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during last weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers and won't play Sunday at New England, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place, McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa was experiencing concussion-like symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday and was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

This is the second time Tagovailoa has been concussed this season.

He entered the concussion protocol after he was knocked unconscious during Miami's Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati. He was stretchered off the field and returned to lead the Dolphins on a five-game winning streak.

Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but was evaluated and stayed in the game.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Patriots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!