Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in 2024 Pro Bowl voting

Dolphins QB for NFL's top-ranked offense joined by wide receiver Tyreek Hill among top vote-getters
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa celebrates with receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after TD vs. Denver Broncos, Sept. 24, 2023
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrate a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 17:39:37-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The 2020 first-round draft pick had 59,680 votes as of Wednesday afternoon – 15,585 more than Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Now in his fourth season as Miami's starter, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns so far in 2023 while helming the NFL's top-ranked offense.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP 5 VOTE-GETTERS

POSITIONNAMETEAMVOTES
QBTua Tagovailoa
Miami
59,680
QBC.J. Stroud
Houston
44,095
RBChristian McCaffrey
San Francisco
43,331
WRTyreek Hill
Miami
39,928
TETravis Kelce
Kansas City
38,720

Also among the top vote-getters for the Pro Bowl is Tagovailoa's teammate and favorite target Tyreek Hill. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver already has 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's on pace to break the NFL's single-season record for receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill, Sept. 11, 2022
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warm up before a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami also has the second-most Pro Bowl votes by team behind the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Dallas Cowboys
  4. Baltimore Ravens
  5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Pro Bowl Games will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4.

Fans can vote for their favorite Dolphins players to make the Pro Bowl on the NFL's website.

