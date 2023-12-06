Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in 2024 Pro Bowl voting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The 2020 first-round draft pick had 59,680 votes as of Wednesday afternoon – 15,585 more than Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Now in his fourth season as Miami's starter, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns so far in 2023 while helming the NFL's top-ranked offense.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP 5 VOTE-GETTERS

POSITION NAME TEAM VOTES QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami

59,680

QB C.J. Stroud

Houston

44,095

RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco

43,331

WR Tyreek Hill

Miami

39,928

TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City

38,720



Also among the top vote-getters for the Pro Bowl is Tagovailoa's teammate and favorite target Tyreek Hill. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver already has 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's on pace to break the NFL's single-season record for receiving yards.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warm up before a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami also has the second-most Pro Bowl votes by team behind the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM

San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles

The Pro Bowl Games will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 4.

Fans can vote for their favorite Dolphins players to make the Pro Bowl on the NFL's website.