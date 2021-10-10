Watch
Tom Brady throws for 5 touchdowns as Buccaneers rout Dolphins 45-17

Antonio Brown becomes fastest NFL player to 900 receptions
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 18:00:28-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns Sunday as Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games.

Brady, meanwhile, threw for 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his career.

