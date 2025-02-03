Third Eye Blind to headline Dolphins Cancer Challenge for finish line celebration

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Join the Miami Dolphins for a fundraising ride, run and walk in support of innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This signature event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium’s Miami International Autodrome.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday platinum-recording band Third Eye Blind as the headliner for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge finish line celebration.

Riders will begin and end their journey at the circuit’s start and finish line, while supporters and fans can cheer on riders from the Mad Dog Cheer Zone adjacent to the finish line. The finish line celebration will culminate with the Third Eye Blind concert.

The Dolphins said they raised more than $12 million for cancer research last year.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was founded in 2010. It's purpose is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The team said since its inception, the challenge has raised more than $75 million, donating 100% of participant-raised funds to to the cancer center.

The last day to register for the signature ride, run and walk is Feb. 7. To register or donate, click here.