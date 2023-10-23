Dolphins rally to tie game at Philadelphia on 'Sunday Night Football'

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreek Hill found the end zone just before halftime and the Miami Dolphins defense scored in the third quarter to tie the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football."

After a pair of field goals by Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and Miami's Jason Sanders in the first quarter, the Eagles controlled most of the second quarter by scoring twice – first on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert and later on Hurts' 1-yard run.

Just when it seemed Miami would head into halftime down by two scores, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 27-yard touchdown with 39 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 17-10.

Then late in the third quarter, Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou deflected Hurts' pass, allowing linebacker Jerome Baker to intercept the football and run it back for a touchdown to make it 17-17.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle left the game with an apparent back injury in the first half and is questionable to return.

