South Florida native, former first-round draft pick Sony Michel signing with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Sony Michel is coming home.

The former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back is signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network.

Michel, who grew up in South Florida and starred at American Heritage School in Plantation, will join the Dolphins backfield with a pair of Super Bowl rings already in his possession.

The 27-year-old was a 2018 first-round draft pick of the Patriots. He was traded to the Rams last August after Cam Akers tore his Achilles tendon shortly before the start of training camp.

RELATED: More Dolphins headlines

Michel scored the lone touchdown in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams as a rookie, helping the Patriots to a 13-3 victory.

He rushed for 845 yards and scored five total touchdowns for the Rams during their Super Bowl campaign last season.

The Dolphins didn't select a running back in the draft, but they signed Raheem Mostert from San Francisco in March, reuniting him with first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who spent five seasons as an offensive assistant for the 49ers.