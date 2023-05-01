Watch Now
South Bay product James Blackman signs undrafted free agent contract with Dolphins

Former Florida State, Arkansas State quarterback starred at Glades Central
Florida State Seminoles QB James Blackman passes against Florida Gators in 2019
John Raoux/AP
Florida State quarterback James Blackman looks for a receiver during the first half against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 14:05:16-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The South Bay native and ex-Glades Central Community High School star was not drafted, but he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot in the NFL.

Blackman was thrust into the starting lineup for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2017 after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game. He played in just four games while redshirting during the 2018 season after Francois reclaimed the starting job and was an on-again, off-again starter each of the next two seasons before transferring to Arkansas State in 2021.

As a two-year starter for the Red Wolves, Blackman threw for 3,815 yards with 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a career-high 2,471 passing yards in his final year of eligibility last season.

Arkansas State Red Wolves QB James Blackman in 2022
Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman plays against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Blackman was the starting quarterback for three different Florida State head coaches – Jimbo Fisher, who left after the 2017 season for Texas A&M; Willie Taggart, who was fired after a 9-12 record through 21 games; and Mike Norvell, who has led the Seminoles since 2020.

He finished his FSU career having thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

