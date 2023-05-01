South Bay product James Blackman signs undrafted free agent contract with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Florida State quarterback James Blackman has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The South Bay native and ex-Glades Central Community High School star was not drafted, but he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot in the NFL.

𝑨-𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑻𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑫𝑬 𝑿 𝑵𝑭𝑳 𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑫𝒀



OFF TO SOUTH BEACH🏖️



JAMES BLACKMAN TO THE @MiamiDolphins #WolvesUp x #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/9rOC2oxloG — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) April 30, 2023

Blackman was thrust into the starting lineup for the Seminoles as a true freshman in 2017 after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game. He played in just four games while redshirting during the 2018 season after Francois reclaimed the starting job and was an on-again, off-again starter each of the next two seasons before transferring to Arkansas State in 2021.

As a two-year starter for the Red Wolves, Blackman threw for 3,815 yards with 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a career-high 2,471 passing yards in his final year of eligibility last season.

Jay LaPrete/AP Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman plays against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Blackman was the starting quarterback for three different Florida State head coaches – Jimbo Fisher, who left after the 2017 season for Texas A&M; Willie Taggart, who was fired after a 9-12 record through 21 games; and Mike Norvell, who has led the Seminoles since 2020.

He finished his FSU career having thrown for 5,445 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.