MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins invited more than 4,000 student-athletes and coaches to their home game against the New York Jets on Sunday, welcoming every high school tackle and girls flag football team from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties that qualified for the 2026 playoffs.

WATCH: 'SoFlo Sunday,' Miami Dolphins invite thousands of Florida student-athletes to Sunday game against the Jets

'SoFlo Sunday,' Miami Dolphins invite thousands of Florida students athletes to Sunday game against the Jets

Scott Ohara, the head flag football coach at Seminole Ridge High School, was among those celebrating with his players and their families at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hawks are back-to-back state champions in the 3A Division in flag football.

"Our players look up to these players so much, obviously," Ohara said.

Eleanor Sheahan

The team received roughly 59 tickets to the game — enough to include not just players, but their families as well.

"Fantastic seats. Yes, very, very thankful. Thanks again to the Miami Dolphins organization. First class with everything they've done for us. So much support. and we can't thank them enough," Ohara said.

When asked what it was like for the players and their families to take in the atmosphere, Ohara said the excitement was hard to contain.

"They're on cloud 9 for sure. A lot of them are out in the parking lot tailgating as they should be but when they see the great seats we have they're going to be even more appreciative and happy and they're just very excited right now," Ohara said.

As for team allegiances in the stands, Ohara said his group skews heavily toward the home team.

"They're mainly Dolphin fans. We have a couple, I think Jet fans scattered in there too for today's game. But yes, primarily Dolphin fans, thank goodness," Ohara said.

Seminole Ridge has built one of the most successful flag football programs in Florida, and Ohara credited the community, principle and athletic department as the driving forces behind that success.

"We're very fortunate. We come from a community where flag football is really, really big. The support, the teams, the rec programs, everything are top notch there too. So it's a big deal to play football at Seminole Ridge High School," Ohara said.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Ohara said the team is approaching the year with the same focused mindset that has made them champions.

"It's going to be a difficult season like the last two were. It's one game at a time. The talent in South Florida, especially, and the whole state of Florida flag football is incredible. There's unbelievable coaching out there and we really have to look at every game one at a time because it's so competitive," Ohara said.

Ohara said "one percent better" is the team's motto, and the Hawks try to grow with every practice and every game. The Hawks' season starts in the spring, and WPTV will be following along as they aim to make another run at the state title.