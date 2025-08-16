Palm Beach County sisters to sing National Anthem at Miami Dolphins game

MIAMI, Fla. — Nikki and Izzy Monica are no strangers to the spotlight. The 10-year-old Palm Beach County girls have sung at several community events, including the 2024 Wellington WinterFest. Now the girls are preparing for their biggest performance yet.

"We are going to sing the National Anthem at the Miami Dolphins game," Nikki told WPTV.

The 5th graders from Discovery Key Elementary will perform before the Dolphins' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 23.

"It's a nice song to just sing," Nikki said. "What the soldiers did and how much they really mean to us," added Izzy.

When they are not practicing for their Dolphins debut, the girls are producing songs and music videos for their website and social media channels.

The singing sisters credit their family for their success, including their brother, who is their triplet. They call him their number one fan.

"He's our support. He encourages us to sing in front of multiple people," Nikki said.

We asked Nikki and Izzy if they are nervous to perform in front of tens of thousands of fans and they told WPTV they will not be fazed.

"I'm mostly looking forward to all of the fans," Izzy said.

Nikki added, "We have to stay positive.

Izzy finished the sentence saying, "As long as I'm with her, no nerves."

