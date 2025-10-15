Mike McDaniel remains hopeful young Dolphins defense can turn things around heading into matchup with Browns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are working to improve both their offense and defense as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

The team's offensive line and its defense against the run have been two areas of weakness these first six games of the season.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins defense looks to improve after early struggles

Dolphins defense looks to improve heading into matchup against Browns

Miami's offensive line, led by second-year tackle Patrick Paul, will have their hands full slowing down All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns' stingy defense.

Ahead of Wednesday's practice, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the team's rush defense.

In the past two weeks, the Dolphins have allowed 239 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers and 140 yards on the ground to the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Browns QB Dillion Gabriel has gotten off to a rough start in his rookie campaign, Cleveland's first-year running back Quinshon Judkins is averaging 4.6 yards a carry and scored two touchdowns.

With the rush defense a huge question mark, McDaniel explained why he believes there's time for players to improve.

"If your first viewing or first quarter of the season or your first game, if we took the results of that game and mandated that that was an absolute, that the players that did whatever they did that day, that's who they are forever, we'd probably miss out on many great players in this league," McDaniel said.

McDaniel is keeping faith in his young core, like struggling rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, but knows they'll have to mature fast if the Dolphins want to turn this 1-5 season around.