Tight end Mike Gesicki signing with Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mike Gesicki is leaving South Florida and headed to New England.

The Miami Dolphins tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL.com.

Gesicki, 27, spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins, hauling in 231 catches for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Dolphins used the franchise tag on Gesicki in 2022, but he started just one game under head coach Mike McDaniel and caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns. One of those touchdowns came in a 23-21 loss at New England last season. He also had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown in Miami's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Gesicki is a 2018 second-round draft pick from Penn State.