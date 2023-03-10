Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Miami Dolphins to pick up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option, AP source says

Quarterback had breakout season in 2022 despite missing multiple games
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 17:33:53-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are picking up the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not officially announced the deal.

Tagovailoa, who Miami drafted fifth overall in 2020, will enter the fourth year of his rookie deal this upcoming season and will be guaranteed $23.2 million.

The Dolphins have already informed him of the decision.

Tagovailoa set career-highs in passing touchdowns, passing yards and passer rating in a breakout 2022 season that included a couple of concussions. He led the Dolphins to an 9-8 record, a second-place finish in the AFC East and their first playoff berth since 2016. Miami lost to Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

As the Dolphins entered the offseason, general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel remained consistent in their outward support of Tagovailoa, despite skepticism of the quarterback's durability.

Tagovailoa missed multiple games in 2022, including Miami's playoff game, with two known concussions, one of which briefly knocked him unconscious in a September game against Cincinnati.

Despite that, the Dolphins' decision to pick up his fifth-year option shows their commitment to and confidence in Tagovailoa, and that they have little interest in exploring the free-agent quarterback market, which includes big names like Lamar Jackson.

Grier has also said that his quarterback's injury history would not deter Miami from signing him to a long-term deal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7