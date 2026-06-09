Miami Dolphins wrapping up OTAs with new coach Jeff Hafley optimistic about team's growth

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their last OTA practice open to the media on Tuesday, with new head coach Jeff Hafley expressing optimism about the team's progress heading into the season.

Hafley said he came into camp open-minded, not knowing what to expect from the group. After more than a month, he said he loves the team's effort and attention to detail and is excited to see them in pads.

WATCH BELOW: Miami Dolphins wrapping up OTAs | Hafley optimistic heading into training camp

Miami Dolphins wrap up OTAs | Hafley optimistic heading into training camp

"They're a fun group to be around, they're a team that has connected with each other, they are a team that has connected with the staff. They work really hard in the classroom. They work really hard on the field. They're very coachable," Hafley said.

A big reason for Hafley's optimism was the major progress of second-year defensive lineman and former first-round pick Kenneth Grant.

"I think he's leaped forward. I know he's changed his body, he's faster, he looks more like the guy I saw in his college tape with his lateral quickness and pass rush ability, his ability to play the run," Hafley said.

Grant said he is focused on stepping into a leadership role on a young roster.

"I'm definitely just out there trying to lead guys, especially because we're a young team, so I kind of know what to do and what it takes," Grant said.

With about five weeks left before training camp, attention also turned to new quarterback Malik Willis and his developing chemistry with the receiving corps.

"For us, it's about that growth and getting that chemistry together and getting better each and every day, him getting the feel for how the routes go, who gets out of their breaks, and how they get out of their break," wide receiver Malik Washington said.

In Tuesday's practice, Washington was connecting with Willis on passes, prompting talk of a nickname for the duo.

"I think there's MW2 or M squared, we'll go with anything as long as we're making plays together. I'm happy, so it's good," Washington said.

A final OTA workout is scheduled for Thursday, the last session before training camp begins in July.

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