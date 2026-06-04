Miami Dolphins wrap up mandatory minicamp with emphasis on secondary development ahead of camp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their third and final day of mandatory minicamp in Miami Gardens on Thursday, with head coach Jeff Hafley and players outlining expectations for the season ahead.

Hafley, who has spent most of his career as a defensive backs coach, acknowledged this will be a year of growth — for himself and the entire organization. Miami placed an emphasis on the secondary this offseason, and Hafley made clear his approach to developing that unit centers on communication over criticism.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins wrap up mandatory minicamp with focus on secondary development

Dolphins wrap up mandatory minicamp with focus on secondary development

MORE COVERAGE: Read more Miami Dolphins news

"Stuff that would drive me nuts is when a guy would get beat on a go ball or touchdown, and a coach just starts yelling. I mean, what are you yelling at?" Hafley said. "Go coach him, ask him what he saw ... go ask him what he did on his first step, where his eyes were."

Rookie cornerback Chris Johnson, drafted in the first round, is among those stepping up to meet the challenge.

"It's a lot of pressure on me, but I enjoy pressure. But it's just my effort just getting to the ball. I feel like good things happen to players who get to the ball," Johnson said.

Second-year defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. is also drawing praise from Hafley heading into the next phase of the offseason program.

"I think he's done a good job, and I think when the pads come on, we will find out how much improvement he has made, but I like his demeanor, and I like the way he's gone about the offseason," Hafley said.

Marshall echoed that confidence heading into the next stretch of work.

"I'm coming back with just so much confidence and trusting in myself and believing in myself, and continuing to work, that's the biggest thing," Marshall said.

The Dolphins are next scheduled to return to the field next week for more OTAs — June 8-9 and 11.

Training camp for the season begins in late July.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

