Miami Dolphins wrap day 2 of mandatory minicamp with focus on building team chemistry

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Day 2 of mandatory minicamp wrapped up Wednesday in Miami Gardens, with the Miami Dolphins focused on building chemistry ahead of the season.

The headlines surrounding the team during minicamp centered on the status of captain Zach Sieler, as head coach Jeff Hafley addressed his absence.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins wrap day 2 of minicamp | Sieler update

Dolphins wrap day 2 of minicamp | Sieler update

"He tweaked something minor; he'll be fine. It's better to keep him out, and we work him out inside and make sure his conditioning is up, but nothing major," Hafley said.

Hafley also reconfirmed his faith in the group, and one player in the coaches' trust is the newly acquired wide receiver Tutu Atwell, a South Florida native and Miami Northwestern High School graduate.

"Very talented player, good with the ball in his hands, and he's a guy that has a lot of experience in the league. He's a guy we were looking to build that receiving room. He's a guy we thought could help us," Hafley said.

Atwell echoed that optimism.

"It feels good, I've been in the league a long time, and I still got a learning to do, but it's gone be a great year and I'm happy to be here," Atwell said.

Up front, second-year defensive end Zeek Biggers has been praised for his year-two leap and for how seriously he has taken his physical health.

"I wanted to get (my weight) down for myself, now that I'm down, I just feel like I got more twitch to myself and that's going to help me in the pass rush," Biggers said.

While Biggers is ready to make a year-two leap, veteran safety Zayne Anderson is ready to show he is more than a special teams threat.

"I'm trying to do it at a high level, I'm trying to play defense and execute at safety, and if it's special teams, doing that at the highest ability," Anderson said.

Newly signed quarterback Malik Willis continued making strides in building chemistry with his offensive weapons. Day 3 of mandatory minicamp wraps up Thursday.

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